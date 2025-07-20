34,191 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 275.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTOP opened at $28.80 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 million and a P/E ratio of 33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

