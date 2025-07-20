34,191 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 275.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000.
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:QTOP opened at $28.80 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 million and a P/E ratio of 33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF
The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.