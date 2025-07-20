Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enbridge by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621,425 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

