CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Adam Wiener Sells 5,000 Shares

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,020. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of CLEAR Secure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 12.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 61.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

