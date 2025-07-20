89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells $115,280.22 in Stock

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

89BIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 18.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89BIO has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89BIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 89BIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89BIO by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 89BIO by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 89BIO during the 4th quarter worth $2,951,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 89BIO by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

89BIO Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

