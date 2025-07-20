Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 28,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,257 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

