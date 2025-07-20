Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $486.80 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

