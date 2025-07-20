Nwam LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 108,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,723 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

