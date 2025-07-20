Nwam LLC Acquires 3,499 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in GSK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,838,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,920,000 after purchasing an additional 874,004 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in GSK by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

