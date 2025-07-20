HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ) Insider Acquires A$16,000.00 in Stock

HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Clayworth bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,389.61).

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -216.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

HITIQ Limited engages in development and commercialization of concussion management technology in Australia. The company offers Nexus Portal, a data analysis platform; and CoVR, a virtual reality based cognitive and oculomotor assessment platform. It also provides CSX platform, sideline concussion assessment tool, which produces a digital record that can be shared with medical professionals, family, and organizations to ensure coordinated athlete care; and ConneQt, an integrated ecosystem linking team administrators, caregivers, and players to medical professionals.

