HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ) Insider Acquires A$16,000.00 in Stock

HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Clayworth bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,389.61).
HITIQ Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -216.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.01.
About HITIQ
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HITIQ
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for HITIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.