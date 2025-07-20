Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 1,172 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,172 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $13,782.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,905,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,372,995.92. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Thursday, July 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 24,033 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $284,070.06.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 51,718 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $601,480.34.

On Thursday, July 10th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,896 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,304.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 51,865 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $570,515.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,196,526 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $12,515,661.96.

On Monday, May 5th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $1,743,750.00.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.01. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTX. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 53.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,795,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,294 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,460 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after buying an additional 278,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTX. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTX

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.