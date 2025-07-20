Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Price Target to $27.00

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KMTS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:KMTS opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $312,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $457,000.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

