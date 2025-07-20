MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG opened at $6.42 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 529,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 310,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

