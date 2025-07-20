JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Mobileye Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 160.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. The trade was a 38.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

