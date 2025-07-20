Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells 465 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 465 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $12,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,250.08. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Egbuonu-Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $77,531.34.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $25.44 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 108.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 3,741.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 957,842 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Phreesia by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after buying an additional 626,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $14,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

