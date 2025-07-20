Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Insight Enterprises Stock Performance
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.
