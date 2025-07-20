Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) CEO Mark D. Walker Sells 19,777 Shares

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 19,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $10,086.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,085 shares in the company, valued at $43,393.35. This represents a 18.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.07. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Direct Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Direct Digital

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.