Wall Street Zen Downgrades Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) to Sell

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NBIS has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $56.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter. Nebius Group’s revenue was up 385 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 61.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

