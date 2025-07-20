Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target at $76.82

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in Edison International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.