Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $108.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

