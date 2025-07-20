Jennison Associates LLC Has $49.77 Million Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,575,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,543 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $49,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,352 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 8,984,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,109,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,873,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 392,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hayward

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,268. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.