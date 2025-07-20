Jennison Associates LLC Has $30.69 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Century Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $59.04 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,786.66. This represents a 21.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

