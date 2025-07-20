Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,263 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $299,225.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,830.80. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

