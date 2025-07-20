Nwam LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.8468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

