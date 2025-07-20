Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHYB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GHYB opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

