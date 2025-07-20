FMC (NYSE:FMC) vs. N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) Head-To-Head Contrast

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FMC and N2OFF”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.12 billion 1.27 $341.10 million $2.62 16.04 N2OFF $232,000.00 28.75 -$5.19 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FMC and N2OFF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 1 8 5 0 2.29 N2OFF 0 0 0 0 0.00

FMC presently has a consensus price target of $51.15, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than N2OFF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 7.97% 9.12% 3.46% N2OFF -2,417.47% -116.22% -86.54%

Risk & Volatility

FMC has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FMC beats N2OFF on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

