Nwam LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $140.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

