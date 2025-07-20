iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

