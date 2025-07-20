Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $134.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

GKOS opened at $97.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Glaukos by 583.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 68.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

