Torrid (CURV) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Torrid to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Torrid and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00 Torrid Competitors 874 4921 5313 112 2.42

Torrid presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.99%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Torrid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Torrid and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.10 billion $16.32 million 27.30 Torrid Competitors $6.22 billion $365.27 million 55.31

Torrid’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Torrid. Torrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Torrid has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torrid’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 0.92% -5.31% 2.08% Torrid Competitors -6.36% 2.21% 1.43%

Summary

Torrid peers beat Torrid on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

