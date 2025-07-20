Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) vs. Knowles (NYSE:KN) Financial Analysis

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) and Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viavi Solutions and Knowles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 1 2 5 0 2.50 Knowles 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 24.39%. Knowles has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Knowles.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.00 billion 2.28 -$25.80 million $0.02 510.00 Knowles $553.50 million 2.79 -$237.80 million ($2.70) -6.57

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Knowles”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Knowles. Knowles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Knowles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 0.49% 6.08% 2.38% Knowles -38.96% 6.35% 4.23%

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment designs and delivers film, electrolytic, and mica capacitor products for use in power supplies and medical implants; electromagnetic interference filters; and RF filtering solutions for use in satellite communications and radar systems for defense applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones for the hearing health, audio, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serve the ear, mobile, TWS, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company serves the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets through original equipment manufacturers, their contract manufacturers, suppliers, sales representatives, and distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

