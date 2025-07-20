Head-To-Head Review: Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) versus Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) and Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

36.7% of Tile Shop Hldgs shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Tile Shop Hldgs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop Hldgs has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travis Perkins 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tile Shop Hldgs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A Tile Shop Hldgs 0.23% 0.65% 0.25%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travis Perkins $5.89 billion 0.28 -$98.91 million N/A N/A Tile Shop Hldgs $343.35 million 0.90 $2.32 million $0.02 344.50

Tile Shop Hldgs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travis Perkins.

Tile Shop Hldgs beats Travis Perkins on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile. It also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers; and accessories which includes installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products. In addition, the company offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. It sells its products under the Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth brands. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

