Transce3nd LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Transce3nd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.51. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.11%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

