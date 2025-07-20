Forum Financial Management LP Takes $217,000 Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 35.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CART. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $49.11 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $205,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 456,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,048,252. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,387 shares of company stock worth $1,310,570 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

