Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,297,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,178,000 after acquiring an additional 291,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,121,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Shares of GTLS opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

