Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $35,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 750,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PNW stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.47 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.