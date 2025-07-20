Transce3nd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Transce3nd LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $294.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average of $289.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

