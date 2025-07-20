Jennison Associates LLC Sells 601,736 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 601,736 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $51,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:BX opened at $168.86 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

