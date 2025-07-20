Transce3nd LLC Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Transce3nd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,670,000 after buying an additional 2,003,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,826,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 592,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.