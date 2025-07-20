Forum Financial Management LP Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $168.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

