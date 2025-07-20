Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,529 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

