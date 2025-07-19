Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 234.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,060.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,275.30.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

