Fountainhead AM LLC Has $463,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,275.30.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $64.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,209.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,678,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,232.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,060.77. The firm has a market cap of $514.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

