FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,359 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,006,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,811,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $288.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

