Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.30. 9,671,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $689.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.94. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

