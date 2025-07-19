St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 1,729 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

