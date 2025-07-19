Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 3,998 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $283.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $288.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
