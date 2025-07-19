Fountainhead AM LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $5.62 on Friday, hitting $282.45. 14,902,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,386. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.39. The stock has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

