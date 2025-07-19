Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,332,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after acquiring an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $245.30 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $251.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.94. The company has a market cap of $689.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

