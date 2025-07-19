Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.4%

XOM opened at $107.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

