Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of TSLA opened at $329.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.